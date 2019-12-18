Unclaimed veteran laid to rest with military funeral service

“No one will know he was unclaimed if they go by his grave they’ll just see Marine Corps. That’s all that matters.”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – An unclaimed military veteran was laid to rest on Wednesday after documents revealed he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Music City Marine Corps League received word that the veteran, Edward Combs, recently died. After discovering DD214 paperwork, the unclaimed soldier was given a proper military funeral at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

“He’s a marine. We didn’t really need to see him face to face, that’s all we needed,” League Member Anthony Westbrooks said.

Other than his service in the Marine Corps, the league doesn’t know much else about Combs.

“I don’t know whether he served in the Korean conflict, but that was about the time so he was probably in his 90’s by now,” Westbrooks said.

But it was important to Westbrooks to recognize the service, from 1948-1962, was honored.

“No one will know he was unclaimed if they go by his grave they’ll just see Marine Corps. That’s all that matters,” Westbrooks said.

Because Combs is unclaimed his burial flag will be kept by the league.