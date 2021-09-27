Unbathed children taken from ‘deplorable’ home; 2 facing abuse, neglect charges

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are facing charges and three children have been taken into the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children Services following a welfare complaint.

A probation officer responded to a Brayton Avenue home on Thursday, then reported to police that living conditions in the home appeared to be unsuitable for children.

Dyersburg police officers later responded to the home of Angela McCaine, 26, and immediately discovered many disturbing conditions within the residence.

Police say, after noticing a foul odor, they entered the home to find trash covering the floor with no clear path to walk through. Exposed electrical wires and nails were reportedly protruding from the walls.

Three large dogs and four puppies were running through the home, and feces was found throughout the building. Police say they did not see any food or water set out for the dogs.

Roaches, spiders, flies and other bugs were seen in the building, as well.

The Dyer County Humane Society was called to the scene and removed the animals from the home.

Three children — ages 9, 5 and 4 — were living in the home and appeared to have not been bathed. The children also were reported to have been wearing the same clothes for weeks.

All of the kids were barefoot with two reporting they did not have shoes at all.

The children were taken into custody by the Tennessee Department of Children Services Investigator.

After an investigation, it was determined 11 referrals had been made with the Tennessee Department of Children Services involving the family.

Police ultimately charged McCaine, and John Walton, 26, with child abuse and neglect. Walton was also charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of marijuana after officers found the suspected drugs on his person.

McCaine and Walton were both taken into custody and are awaiting trial.