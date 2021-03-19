‘Unattended candle’ causes house fire in Rutherford County that injured 6-year-old

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County Fire Rescue responded to a home on Longview Drive just before 11:30 a.m. Friday for a house fire reportedly caused by an ‘unattended candle.’

According to investigators, the fire originated in a bedroom. A child was sleeping in the bedroom at the time and was awakened by the fire touching her feet. The girl was transported to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for treatment for minor burns.

The fire was mostly contained to the bedroom, but other areas of the home also received some fire and smoke damage.

Investigators tell News 2 that only one smoke alarm in the home worked, and was not located near the bedroom.