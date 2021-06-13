Uber driver killed after being hit by vehicle on shoulder of I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville Uber driver was hit and killed on the side of Interstate 24 eastbound early Sunday morning after stopping to help another driver whose car had a flat tire.

Police say Uber driver Marcus Utley, 36, was driving a husband and wife in his Honda Fit on I-24 when he pulled over to the right shoulder near Murfreesboro Pike just after midnight due to a flat tire. Utley told his passengers to call another Uber while he waited for help.

The second Uber driver arrived, 38, got out of his car and was standing on the interstate’s shoulder with Utley and his passengers when a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV rounded the curve, swerved and struck the pedestrians on the side of the interstate, along with the Honda Fit.

The 38-year-old driver died at the scene. Utley’s female passenger was critically injured and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Her husband was treated and released from Vanderbilt, according to investigators.

Utley suffered minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Efforts are underway to locate the 38-year-old driver’s next of kin.

The driver of the Honda Pilot, identified as 26-year-old Ekene Amaefuna of Nashville, told police another car pulled into his lane, causing him to swerve. However, a witness driving behind the Pilot did not support Amaefuna’s claims. Amaefuna was not injured.

Investigators will work with the District Attorney’s Office to determine potential criminal charges.