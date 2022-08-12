HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a packed house in Hohenwald, as the newest United States Postal Service stamp was unveiled. The stamp was dedicated at the Elephant Discovery Center, which is part of the Elephant Sanctuary. On the stamp is a mother and her calf, beneath the sun.

“The elephants that you see on this stamp right here were selected and we are very proud to have that happen,” USPS Vice President of Corporate Communications Jeff Adams said.

Through this image, it shows the importance of conservation to an animal that has historically been preyed upon. This has caused the elephant population to significantly decline.

“There numbers are down,” the Elephant Sanctuary Chair of the Board of Directors Richard Rhoda said. “Both African elephants and Asian elephants are victims of all sorts of illegal activities, which is just unfortunate.”

Sadie Allgood holding a commemorative USPS elephant stamp pin

This stamp is inspiring the next generation of zoologists like Sadie Allgood. Her family made the trip to Hohenwald from Georgia, to attend the event.

She dreams of one day taking care of elephants as she has spent much of her young life studying and raising money for conservation efforts.

“I started liking elephants when I was two,” Sadie Allgood said. “When I went to a circus, I was really sad when I saw them on the stage and wanted to help them.”

Allgood plans to volunteer at the sanctuary when she turns 15 and then continue her studies.

Those at the event believe this stamp is more than postage and reporesents the importance of conservation.

To purchase the stamp, click here.