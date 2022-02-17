NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Federal education leaders are in Middle Tennessee to discuss what schools need.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona started a two-day visit to the Midstate Thursday with a round table discussion about rural education in Hartsville.

“It’s a lot about equality and being sure that all students regardless of their zip code, or their economic status, have an equal opportunity for high-quality education,” said Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.

Cardona, National Rural Education Association Director Allen Pratt, rural educators, and students will meet at the Trousdale County Community Center.

Satterfield explained that there are specific challenges impacting rural educators that need to be addressed at the federal, state, and local levels including recruiting well-qualified teachers and having adequate funding.

“For example, in Tennessee, half of the local option sales tax goes to the schools. However, when you’re from a rural school district, we don’t have a car dealership, we don’t have an RV dealership, we don’t have a Walmart, we don’t have a Lowe’s so we’re not generating a lot of local option sales tax,” he explained. “We’re getting it like from food products and those types of things. But those are not high-ticket items. So the distribution of revenue to rural districts is something that has to be addressed in order for rural education to be equitable, like your urban areas.”

He added that the pandemic also exemplified challenges that are unique to rural America such as access to broadband when students worked remotely. Students from Trousdale County Schools will also be a part of the discussion with Cardona.

“They don’t build the school building for the teachers, they build it for the students, you know, students are our products. Those are the people that we’re putting into the post-secondary workforce,” Satterfield said. “They’re the people that we’re training for careers. They’re our future for tomorrow. And so, you know, it’s all about the students. And I’m just excited that somebody from the national level wants to listen to students from Trousdale County.”

After the event in Trousdale County the Education Secretary will be at the Music City Center for the School Superintendents Association National Conference on Education. Friday, he’s scheduled to visit Tennessee State University for a discussion about the teacher pipeline.