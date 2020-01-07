U.S. Army Corps of Engineers prepare local reservoirs for upcoming storm

“Particularly this time of year is when we want people to be aware of the weather, but know that we’re positioning our reservoirs that is going to provide benefits.”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After major flooding affected parts of Middle Tennessee last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in preparing for another upcoming rainstorm.

“We did open the gates a little bit more today just to continue to release water out of the project so we can draw it down in preparation for the rainfall event later this week,” Water Manager David Bogema said.

Bogema said storage reservoirs are the main way flooding can be mitigated to smaller creeks and streams. Efforts are being made to drain J. Percy Priest, Dale Hollow and Wolf Creek dams.

“Our reservoirs are well positioned right now to provide their intended flood protection for downstream communities,” Bogema said.

Bogema said the smaller channels are where he sees the most flooding, but there has luckily been enough time between storms where he does not see issues arising because of this incoming storm.

“It would be those local areas, those uncontrolled areas that people should stay alert to the weather service,” Bogema said. “Particularly this time of year is when we want people to be aware of the weather, but know that we’re positioning our reservoirs that is going to provide benefits.”