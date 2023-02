HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A U-Haul reported stolen out of Hendersonville wasn’t actually stolen after all.

On Tuesday, News 2 reported a 26-foot U-Haul that contained sentimental items was stolen, leaving Crystal Hutchins devastated.

However, U-Haul said the truck wasn’t ever stolen.

Someone had reported it abandoned and U-Haul came, picked it up, and took it to U-Haul’s Hendersonville location where it currently sits, the company said.

Hutchins is now able to get her belongings.