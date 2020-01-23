TWRA warns of scam website advertising TN fishing license

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is warning residents about a scam website advertising state fishing licenses.

TWRA says the scam website appears as an advertisement during a Google search for “Tennessee fishing license”. The site then allows you to enter your personal information. It gathers all of the personal data and never asks for payment for the license.

The agency says the site appears to have been created outside the U.S. and they are working to get the site shut down.

TWRA is encouraging anyone who entered their information into the website to monitor or freeze their credit.