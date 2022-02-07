SPARTA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Bridgestone Firestone Centennial Wilderness area encompasses more than 10,000 acres in White County and is well known for its natural beauty. However, last fall, word got out that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency planned to convert hardwood forest areas into Savanna grassland to act as a quail habitat.

Many locals objected to the planned changes, and this outrage led the TWRA to announce last week that they are suspending this plan.

Marvin Bullock, President of the Sparta White County Chamber of Commerce, said the public outcry against converting the hardwoods into grassland was loud and clear.

“The general feeling is almost unanimously against,” Bullock said. “We had a meeting here on October the fourth, over 200 people crowded into our little Civic Center down here. And the vast majority of the crowd was there because they were upset, and by the way, this is both hunters and hikers.”

The main concerns were that felling the hardwood would negatively impact the views and turkey and deer hunting. While there was some support from quail hunters for the changes, most public responses were against these changes.

“It would interfere with the viewshed for the Virgin Falls Wilderness Area. And I will still have a problem with them cutting down in the hardwoods, basically destroying one habitat to create another,” Bullock said.

“And the quail habitat they say they want to create is going to be maintained by fire and aerial spraying of defoliant. I don’t know how natural that is.”

Bullock also has concerns about impacts on endangered species.

“We’ve sent the 60-Day letter of intent to sue, and it’s an Endangered Species Act lawsuit, or it will be an Endangered Species Act lawsuit,” Bullock said.

While the TWRA is not currently going forward with the proposed felling of the hardwood, Bullock isn’t sure this is the end of it.

“The final three words in the last paragraph where they’re talking about stopping it says at this time, but still leaves it quite open-ended,” Bullock concluded.