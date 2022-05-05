NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Tuesday morning, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officers pulled two bodies from the Cumberland River in West Tennessee.

Amy Spencer with the TWRA says officers pulled a 47-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman — later identified as Michael Mabes and Cynthia Taylor — from the water.

“Both of the occupants of the boat that passed away were not wearing a life jacket,” Spencer said.

According to TWRA, there have already been eight boating fatalities in Tennessee since the beginning of 2022.

Spencer says they’re also seeing more boating fatalities with vessels like kayaks and paddleboards — especially those who hit the water without lifejackets.

“Statistics show that 86% of people that drowned were not wearing a life jacket. So, it’s the number one thing that could save your life,” Spencer said.

Spencer said alcohol is also a contributing factor to many boating accidents and fatalities nationwide. That’s why TWRA recommends having a designated driver behind the wheel.

“We want you to have a good time. We want you to have fun on the water, but we also want you to go home,” Spencer said.

As temperatures begin heating up here in Middle Tennessee, TWRA recommends you take a boating course if you plan to be out on the water this summer.