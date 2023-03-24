HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is looking for a missing man on the Tennessee River.

According to the TWRA, on Thursday at around 6:30 p.m. authorities responded to a call about an unoccupied boat circling on the Tennessee River near mile marker 204 in Hardin County.

When authorities arrived, they found a 16-foot jon boat circling in the river without anyone on board. A 56-year-old man was rescued from the river bank, but a 79-year-old man from Hardeman County is still missing, according to officials.

The TWRA is monitoring the weather and continuing search efforts.

No other information was released.