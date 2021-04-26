TWRA: Paddler dies kayaking on Percy Priest Lake

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a weekend afternoon kayak trip that turned deadly on Percy Priest Lake.

According to the TWRA, a group of three people were paddling near the East Fork boat ramp on the East Fork of the Stones River in Rutherford County on Saturday. One of the kayakers capsized and began calling for help. Officials have identified the kayaker as 60-year-old Larry Basler from Murfreesboro.

Another paddler in the group tried to rescue Basler and was able to get him to the bank. He was given CPR and taken to Skyline Medical Center where he died Sunday evening.

TWRA is still investigating what caused the incident.