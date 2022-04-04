RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on J. Percy Priest Lake in Rutherford County Sunday afteroon.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency were called to the Jefferson Springs boat launch area around 1:30 p.m. after two boaters noticed a body in the water.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Rescuers found the body of 51-year-old Bobby Smotherman, of Eagleville, near an anchored kayak, according to the TWRA.

Rescue crews recovered Smotherman’s body. The TWRA reported he was not wearing a life jacket and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thus far in 2022, the TWRA reported a total of six boating related fatalities, three of which involved paddlecrafts.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was released.