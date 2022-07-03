DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a boating incident that led to the death of a juvenile on Saturday.
The TWRA reports they were dispatched to the Tennessee River near Double Island around 6 p.m. in response to a call about a boating incident.
Once on scene, officers reported an incident that involved a single vessel that left a juvenile injured. According to the TWRA, the juvenile has since passed away as a result of their injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the TWRA.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.