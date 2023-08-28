SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has released more information regarding a fatal kayaking incident Saturday, including the identity of the man who died.

Jerry Ozmon, 65, of Scottsville, Kentucky, was on Caney Fork River kayaking with his family on the evening of Aug. 26 near the I-40 rest area, the TWRA reported.

The group stopped on a gravel bar and, just before 5 p.m., were getting back in their kayaks to complete their float. That’s when witnesses reported Ozmon’s kayak got caught in the current and flipped over.

Authorities said Ozmon was not wearing a lifejacket. When first responders arrived at the scene, they said Ozmon was brought back to the Happy Hollow boat ramp, where he received medical care.

The Smith County Rescue Squad took Ozmon to Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage, but he did not survive. According to the TWRA, the incident is the 20th boating-related fatality on Tennessee waters so far this year.

In a Facebook post following the incident, the Smith County Rescue Squad stressed the importance of wearing a lifejacket, while also asking the community to keep Ozmon’s family in their prayers.

“According to the generation information, 2 plus generators were operating at the time. We say this over & over please please wear your life jackets and especially when there is heavy generation,” the post said.

The news came a week after the squad saved multiple overturned kayakers over the course of a few hours at Betty’s Island.