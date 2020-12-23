TWRA: Body recovered from Notchy Creek in Monroe County

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency have recovered the body of a 62-year-old man from the Notchy Creek in Monroe County.

The TWRA says officers were on scene just after 1 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a call regarding a man who had fallen out of a boat. Witnesses heard the man call for help, saw a boat adrift in the water and then saw the man struggling.

Bystanders tried to rescue the man, but were unsuccessful.

Officers searched the area and recovered the body in nearly 12 feet of water. The man has been identified as William Frazier.

The incident is under investigation.