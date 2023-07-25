LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office are facing several charges after they allegedly beat a 61-year-old man and tried to “cover up” the incident by filing false reports.

A federal grand jury returned a five-count indictment this week charging Investigator Zach Ferguson and Deputy Eric Caperton with federal civil rights and obstruction offenses, the United States Department of Justice announced.

The charges stem from an Oct. 5, 2020 traffic stop during which the deputies are believed to have thrown the 61-year-old man to the ground, struck him multiple times in the head and caused his head to strike the pavement.

The man filed a federal lawsuit against the deputies in 2021, which alleged that they had followed him outside of their jurisdiction into Giles County, where they pulled him over. While the man did have a suspended license, the lawsuit claims he was not violating any other laws and “did not resist” when the deputies ordered him to get out of his van.

According to the indictment, the man suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident. After being taken to a hospital, the lawsuit said medical staff determined that his eye sockets, sinus cavity and his nose were all “badly broken.”

The indictment further alleges that the deputies tried to cover up their actions by filing false reports.

The DOJ said the deputies misrepresented the events by “falsely” telling investigators that the man’s head never hit the ground during the arrest and that his injuries were caused by punches that Ferguson delivered while the 61-year-old man was still inside his van.

If convicted, Ferguson and Caperton face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for the excessive force charge and up to 20 years in prison for the obstruction charges. A federal district court judge would determine any sentence after considering sentencing guidelines and statutory factors.

The FBI Memphis Field Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rascoe Dean and Special Litigation Counsel Michael J. Songer of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.

You can see two photos of the alleged victim here: Photo 1 | Photo 2 (WARNING: the linked images contain graphic content – viewer discretion is advised)