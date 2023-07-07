MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — This weekend marks 20 years since two Wilson County law enforcement officers lost their life on I-40. Two decades later, the city of Mt. Juliet continues to honor the two men that paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“It was a day that none of us could have imagined,” said Trish Mundy Bolinger.

Mt. Juliet Police Sergeant Jerry Mundy and Wilson County Sheriff’s Deputy John Musice were laying down spike strips to stop a high-speeding pursuit on I-40 when the getaway driver drove into them.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever faced,” Trish said.

Now, 20 years later, reminders of Sergeant Mundy and Deputy Musice are displayed throughout the Mt. Juliet Police Department and Wilson County.

“It shook our community, although tragic and saddening I believe it has brought our community together,” said Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick.

Year after year, Mt. Juliet and Wilson County remember. Vigils extend to our Nation’s Capitol where Trish goes every year to meet with families who’ve also lost loved ones in the line of duty.

(Courtesy: Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

“It helps me to help them walk through the process and know that at least when I went through this, I found some purpose,” Trish said.

Trish, Sergeant Mundy’s widow, said it’s a purpose that has helped her grieve for the past two decades. “Wilson County and Mt. Juliet have done exactly what they promised me they would do 20 years ago. This community continues to tell the story and I’m very thankful for that I’ve been beyond blessed in that way.”

On Sunday, July 9, Wilson County and the city of Mt. Juliet will honor Deputy Musice and Sergeant Mundy.

Starting at 8 p.m., a law enforcement blue light caravan will start in Lebanon and end in Mt. Juliet. A candlelight vigil will be held at Charlie Daniels Park Amphitheater at 8:30 p.m.