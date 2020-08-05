Police: 2 teens arrested for series of armed Murfreesboro robberies; victims describe carjacking

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police said two teenagers were arrested for a carjacking when investigators were able to tie them to additional armed robberies in the area.

Shawn Frick went with his daughter, Victoria, to sell her car in Murfreesboro last week. Victoria had listed her vehicle on Facebook Marketplace like she had done with items in the past.

19-year-old Ja’veon Brown and 18-year-old Jeremiah Cohill claimed to be interested buyers and set a meeting time with Victoria. Upon meeting, the two asked to test drive the car and sign the title before holding Frick and his daughter at gunpoint.

“They pulled out a huge gun and asked for the keys and just drove off,” Victoria said.

Frick said there were red flags throughout the transaction that he ignored thinking they would be alright.

“In the back of my mind I just knew something was not right,” Frick said. “We’ve already sold three cars, my wife and I, on Facebook Marketplace with no issues. I figured this would just be another one.”

Murfreesboro Police were able to quickly locate and arrest Brown and Cohill after that carjacking. Then investigators were able to connect the two to other armed robberies involving a pizza delivery driver and a man trying to sell an iPhone on Facebook from weeks prior.

“These violent robberies, they were well planned, they were well thought out. These two individuals they preyed on these unsuspecting people,” Public Information Officer Larry Flowers said.

Police said it’s important to take safety precautions when setting up transactions with online buyers. Officers recommend meeting in a public, well lit area and having someone go with you.

“It’s something I never thought would happen to me and I think that’s one thing people need to remember is that anything can happen to you,” Victoria said.

Police said to trust your gut and do not be afraid to leave the situation if something feels unsafe.

Brown and Cohill remain behind bars in Rutherford County on theft, carjacking and firearm charges, according to police. A court appearance is scheduled for August 12.

Police say Brown also faces felony auto theft charges for a separate incident from July.

