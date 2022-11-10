MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The discovery of a stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet Wednesday afternoon sparked a police chase, which ended with two teenage boys in custody.

According to authorities, the Mt. Juliet Guardian Shield notified officers on Wednesday, Nov. 9 about a Toyota 4Runner that had been stolen from Nashville two days earlier.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department said officers found the vehicle on Mt. Juliet Road near Central Pike, resulting in a brief pursuit that was discontinued due to speeds.

However, another law enforcement agency reportedly intercepted the stolen SUV shortly afterward, but the chase ended after spikes were deployed.

Officials said the driver, a 15-year-old boy, was taken into custody while a passenger, an 18-year-old boy, was charged with simple possession of drugs.

According to police, the teenagers also had a BB handgun and a ski mask with them.

Authorities said they are investigating whether these individuals were involved in other crimes.