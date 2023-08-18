CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A joint investigation not only led to two arrests in Carroll County, but also the seizure of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a weapon, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Officials said members of the TBI’s Drug Investigation Division, the Huntingdon Police Department, and the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force were involved in the case.

Agents and investigators have reportedly been working since February to target illicit drug activity in Carroll County. As a result of the evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation, the TBI said it obtained a search warrant for a home in the 300 block of Price Road in Huntingdon.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, authorities said they executed the search warrant and discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, marijuana plants, prescription medicine, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm. In addition, two people in the home were taken into custody and brought to the Carroll County Jail.

According to the TBI, Tammy R. Brown and Landis L. Brown Jr., both 54 years old, have been charged with the following offenses:

Possession of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute

Manufacturing of Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana)

Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (pharmaceutical pill)

Simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony

Tammy and Landis’ bonds have reportedly been set at $50,000.