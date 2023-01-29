HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville first responders rescued two people from a car that plunged into a pond Friday night.

The incident reportedly happened on Center Point Road at State Route 386.

According to the Hendersonville Fire Department, a vehicle came off the ramp, side swiped another vehicle at the red light, continued through the light, hit the curb, and “went airborne” over the bushes and shrubs.

When units arrived at the scene, they found the car in the pond at Monthaven Apartments with two people — described by officials as a woman who was about 40 years old, as well as a man who was about 50 years old — trapped inside.

After breaking the rear window to access the patients, personnel found the woman restrained in her seat, so they cut the seatbelt and brought her out. Since she was “breathless and pulse less,” crews said they immediately started performing CPR.

Meanwhile, another rescuer reportedly went back in the pond to bring the man to the shore for treatment. By this point, members of the Hendersonville Police Department and Sumner County EMS had arrived at the scene.

First responders immediately transported the woman to Hendersonville Hospital, but officials said they kept the man in an ambulance at the scene so they could continue treating him, as well as find out whether anyone else in the vehicle.

According to the fire department, the man stated, “there’s one more in the car.” However, when units searched the car, they didn’t find anybody.

In order to make sure nobody else was involved in the crash, the Hendersonville officials said they contacted the Nashville Fire Department in order to use their handheld sonar to scan the pond. That search effort, which ended around 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, still did not uncover anyone else.

As for the people who were rescued from the car, the fire department said the woman regained a pulse and is in critical condition, but the man is in non-critical condition.

Meanwhile, the people in the vehicle that was sideswiped were reportedly not injured.

“Due to the heroic efforts of HFD staff and Sumner EMS staff the female regained a pulse and is in critical condition. The male is non-critical condition,” the Hendersonville Fire Department posted on Facebook on Saturday, Jan. 28. “I can not stress the amount of gratitude I have for my staff and the job they did on both patients and also working with both HPD and Sumner EMS. Great work all around by each agency and I also want to thank Nashville Fire for their assistance.”

According to officials, crews stayed at the scene with the dive team to help retrieve the car from the pond, along with other evidence to help police with their investigation.