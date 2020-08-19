Two restaurants in the Nations targeted for cash robberies

Early Tuesday morning two restaurants in West Nashville were robbed by two suspects, according to surveillance video.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Early Tuesday morning two restaurants in West Nashville were robbed by two suspects, according to surveillance video.

Metro Police are investigating the crimes at Daddy’s Dogs and Burger Joint in West Nashville. Owners of the businesses say The Nations neighborhood is typically very quiet, so they were caught off guard by the crimes.

Sean Porter, owner of Daddy’s Dogs, says the suspects broke through their service window with a rock before ripping their safe out of the ground. Both businesses were robbed of only cash.

“They left the iPads and all the alcohol that we have available but yeah, they took every bit of cash,” General Manager of Burger Joint Erinne Edwards said.

Edwards said it was scary to discover the scene on Tuesday morning after loyal customers that live across the street alerted owners of the break in.

“It takes a village and everybody knows everybody around here so it’s nice to know that people have got your back,” Edwards said.

Porter said it’s sad to see that small businesses targeted that are struggling enough during the pandemic. While Porter said his hot dog shop is insured, it’s still inconvenient.

“It’s disheartening to have that happen to you when you try to put the exact opposite into the world,” Porter said.

Metro Police are reviewing the footage and say it’s still a very active case. No suspects have been identified by detectives.