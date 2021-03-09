Two puppies found in suitcase, abandoned on side of road

The Christian County Humane Society has taken in two puppies found inside of a suitcase on the side of a country road.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — The Christian County Humane Society has taken in two puppies found inside of a suitcase on the side of a country road.

The humane society reports the puppies were inside of a navy blue Sorrento suitcase. They are currently receiving veterinary care for scabies and worms. The dogs have little to no hair.

Staff are thanking a man who spotted the suitcase on the side of the road and his family, who reported it to the Christian County Humane Society.

“We really can’t write what we’d like to about the person(s) who abandoned these babies and let them get into this shape. Those words just might burn up your computer screen,” the humane society posted on Facebook. “Please keep these pups in your thoughts and prayers.”