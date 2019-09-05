Live Now
2 people with life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police say two people are in critical condition after a shooting that happened before 10 p.m. in North Nashville.

According to an officer on scene, one victim was shot in the 1700 block of Jenkins Street.

Both victims were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for a red sedan with its bumper missing as they believed the vehicle was involved in the shooting.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.

