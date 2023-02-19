SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders spent about two hours working the scene of a Sunday afternoon fire in Spring Hill that affected two houses, leaving one of them seriously damaged.

The Spring Hill Fire Department said units were dispatched to a report of a house fire in the Southern Springs neighborhood shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.

When units arrived at the scene, not only did they find heavy flames coming from the back of one home, but they discovered the fire had made its way to the side of the neighboring house, according to officials.

Once crews put multiple attack lines into place to save the neighboring home, they reportedly started fighting the fire at the first house.

After “an exhaustive effort by all companies on scene,” the Spring Hill Fire Department said the fire was brought under control without any reports of injuries.

Fire officials thanked members of the Spring Hill Police Department, Williamson County EMS, Columbia Fire and Rescue, the Williamson County Rescue Squad, Maury County Fire, and Williamson Fire-Rescue for their assistance.