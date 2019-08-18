Two men killed in stolen car crash on Donelson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police said they are investigating after two men were killed when they crashed a stolen car in South Nashville.

Police said the driver of a stolen 2011 Infiniti Sedan and the front seat passenger died when the car went out of control in a curve on Donelson Pike near Lakeland Drive.

The car collided with a tree in a front yard.

There were two backseat passengers, one ran away after the crash while the other was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they tracked blood from the scene to Wellman Drive, where they believe the passenger who ran away was picked up.

Three guns were recovered from the stolen vehicle, which was taken in the early morning on August 7 from an apartment complex on Watts Circle in West Nashville.

The deceased passenger has been identified as 19-year-old Sean L. Holmes. The driver has not been identified.

The injured backseat passenger was identified as 19-year-old Vonquae Johnson.

This case remains under investigation.