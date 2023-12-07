OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are reportedly facing charges in Overton County for sexual offenses against at least one minor.

According to District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway with the 13th Judicial District, members of the Overton County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s Office joined forces to investigate allegations that a child was sexually abused. Over the course of the case, authorities gathered evidence supporting the claims.

Dunaway said the results of the investigation were presented to the Overton County Grand Jury, which “found probable cause that criminal offenses occurred” and issued an indictment on Monday, Dec. 4, charging two people with the following offenses:

McKenzie Lee Staggs: One count of aggravated rape of a child less than 8 years old Four counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child less than 13 years old One count of sexual exploitation of a minor

Dakota Lee Garrett: Two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor



Both Staggs and Garrett were arrested and booked into the Overton County Jail, Dunaway reported.

No additional details have been released about the incident(s) or the investigation that led to Monday’s indictment.