HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) was called out to Hickman County on Friday to investigate two deaths.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to East Beaverdam Road at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 for a shots fired call.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they said two people were found dead. The TBI was reportedly asked to handle the investigation.

When News 2 sent a crew to the scene, we were told there is no threat to the rest of the public.

“We ask that you pray for all families involved,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Friday night.

Hickman County officials said they are withholding all names and details due to the ongoing nature of this investigation. The TBI has not released any additional information about the case.