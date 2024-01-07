LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders took care of two people — one of whom was trapped inside a truck — after a crash took place in Lawrence County Sunday morning.

According to Lawrence County Fire and Rescue, units were sent to the West Point Fire District shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7 for a crash with reports of serious injuries and someone pinned in the vehicle.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) told News 2 a truck went off the road along Highway 242/West Point Road, hitting a tree with the driver’s door.

Fire officials said crews from the West Point Fire Department were the first to arrive on scene, where they confirmed the serious injuries and the person pinned inside.

Personnel from Lawrence County Fire and Rescue reportedly stabilized the truck and removed the trapped driver by taking off the top of the vehicle and pulling the B-post off the motorist.

According to fire officials, Lawrence County EMS cared for two patients at the scene before they were transported for additional treatment. THP said the driver and the passenger from the truck were both flown to Nashville hospitals, but there is no word on their conditions at this time.

In an 11:45 a.m. Facebook post, Lawrence County Fire and Rescue announced the road was back open following the crash, which is under investigation by THP.

No additional details have been released about this incident.