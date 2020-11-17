Two drivers in Franklin charged with DUI following citizen tips to police

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Citizen tips led to the arrest of two different drivers in Franklin, according to a release from the Franklin Police Department.

Police said both 24-year-old Angel Santiago, of Franklin, and 52-year-old Rhonda Baskin, of Franklin are facing DUI charges.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, a citizen reported an erratic driver to police on Columbia Avenue near Downs Blvd. An officer then saw the vehicle near Battle Avenue and noticed the airbags were blown and there was serious damage to the car.

It’s unclear what the vehicle hit, but officers stopped the vehicle and said Santiago was impaired behind the wheel. He was arrested and charged with: DUI, Driving Without a License, Violation of the Implied Consent Law, and Failure to Maintain a Lane. Santiago was released on a $2,500 dollar bond.

About an hour later, officers responded to a crash at E. McEwen and Oxford Glen Dr., following a citizen who saw a truck that went off the road and crashed into an embankment.

Officers determined Baskin was impaired behind the wheel and arrested her. She was charged with: DUI, Resisting Arrest, Violation of the Implied Consent Law, Failure to Maintain a Lane, Failure to Report a Crash, and Driving Without Due Care. Baskin was released on a $5,000 dollar bond.

Santiago and Baskin are due in Court on January 19, 2021.