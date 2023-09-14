WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) troopers are currently investigating a deadly crash along Interstate 840 in Wilson County.

Officials said the multi-vehicle collision was reported at mile marker 69 on I-840 West at 12:55 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the westbound left lane and left shoulder are currently blocked at the crash site, with the SmartWay online traffic map showing significant delays along I-840 West near Gladeville.

(Source: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

THP confirmed two people are dead following the crash, but there is no word on their identities or the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

No additional details have been released about this incident.