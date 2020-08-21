Two construction workers injured after falling through skylight on same project one day apart

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men were injured on the same construction site two days apart after falling through a skylight while working on a roof.

It happened at Austermiller Inc. Roofing and Construction, but an employee tells News 2 that they had hired an outside company to work on the roof of their warehouse. They couldn’t state the name of the company Friday, due to an ongoing investigation.

According to Wilson County EMA, the first call came in at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when a man of “unknown age” fell through a skylight and was unconscious. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a hand injury and bleeding from his nose and mouth.

The next day, just before 1:30 p.m., another call came from the same location where a 20-year-old man had fallen through a skylight and also had to be transported to Vanderbilt with leg and hand injuries.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) ordered the work to stop after the second injury and is investigating. They will survey the scene, review company procedures and protocols, and interview witnesses and management.