FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people believed to have supplied a Lincoln County man with fentanyl are now facing charges after he was found dead earlier this year.

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department began investigating the death of 32-year-old Edward Adam Carter on Feb. 9, according to authorities.

Investigators said Carter was found dead from an overdose at a home on Crescent Drive. Further investigation revealed that he died from fentanyl toxicity, the TBI reported. Authorities believe Jesse Dylan Hicks, 29, and Harley Hall, 26, supplied Carter with the drugs.

On June 20, the TBI said the Lincoln County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Hicks and Hall with second-degree murder and sale and delivery of a Schedule II drug. Hicks is also facing two additional counts for sale and delivery of a Schedule II drug.

Hall and Hicks were arrested by the Fayetteville Police Department and Sheriff’s Department and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on a bond of $550,000 and $500,000, respectively, according to the TBI.