FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are facing charges in connection with a May homicide in Jamestown, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

On May 29, TBI agents were asked to help Fentress County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigate after Jonathan Chad Hall, 40, was found dead in the 3000 block of Buck Mountain Road, officials said.

During the investigation, the TBI said agents determined that Shellie A. Miller and Steven L. Reynolds were responsible for Hall’s death.

Warrants charging Miller and Reynolds — both 48 years old — with criminal homicide were obtained on Tuesday, July 18, according to authorities.

Both were reportedly served in the Fentress County Jail, where Miller and Reynolds were already being held on unrelated charges.