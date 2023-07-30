HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Henry County first responders spent Saturday afternoon dealing with extreme summer heat while battling a blaze that destroyed a Paris home.

According to the Henry Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 3900 block of Gate 3 Road just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said no people were home at the time of the fire, so there were no reports of injuries. However, two cats died in the blaze.

Crews reportedly fought the fire despite outside temperatures that were already in the 90s, receiving assistance from the Paris Fire Department, Henry County EMS, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’d also like to thank all of the members of the community that brought cold water to our firefighters while battling this fire in this heat,” the Henry Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook, adding that it’s always nice to see such support.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.