BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old lost their lives in a Saturday afternoon crash that led to a vehicle fire in Brentwood.

The Brentwood Police Department said officers were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 near the intersection of Jones Parkway and Brentmeade Boulevard.

According to officials, the preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was traveling north on Jones Parkway, went off the road near Brentmeade Boulevard, hit and tree, and caught on fire.

Members of the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department reportedly extinguished the fire.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

However, the driver — identified by police as 19-year-old Joshua Chin-Curlee of Brentwood — and a 14-year-old Brentwood boy inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities announced Saturday night that the crash is still under investigation by the Brentwood Police Department’s Directed Enforcement Team.