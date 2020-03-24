Breaking News
Two-alarm fire destroys apartment building in Goodlettsville
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 5 p.m.
1  of  34
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools

Two-alarm fire destroys apartment building in Goodlettsville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Goodlettsville Fire Department, Metro Fire, and other agencies responded Tuesday afternoon to Summerfield Place Apartments on the 400 block of Moss Trail for a two-alarm fire.

According to investigators on the scene, one person was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for an ankle injury while jumping from a balcony. A dog was also rescued in the fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown but reportedly spread to multiple buildings. The buildings appear to be a total loss at this time.

American Red Cross is on the scene to aid displaced residents.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories