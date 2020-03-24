Two-alarm fire destroys apartment building in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Goodlettsville Fire Department, Metro Fire, and other agencies responded Tuesday afternoon to Summerfield Place Apartments on the 400 block of Moss Trail for a two-alarm fire.

According to investigators on the scene, one person was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for an ankle injury while jumping from a balcony. A dog was also rescued in the fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown but reportedly spread to multiple buildings. The buildings appear to be a total loss at this time.

American Red Cross is on the scene to aid displaced residents.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.