NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities.

The TVA made the announcement early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. and urged all utility power distributors in the Tennessee Valley to drop 10% of their electricity load immediately.

Power curtailments have already begun for those in the NES service area, which includes Davidson County and surrounding Middle Tennessee counties.

The rolling blackouts first began around 11:21 a.m. Friday morning. NES customers were told to expect rotating, intermittent power outages in roughly 10-minute increments every 90 to 120 minutes until the power load was stabilized.

Two hours after announcing the rolling blackouts, NES posted on Facebook that power blackouts were halted after the TVA power grid was stabilized.

“That region-wide power curtailment has stabilized the TVA power grid, which means NES will no longer implement rotating, intermittent power outages for now. This was the first time in history this situation has occurred for NES and TVA, but NES was ready with emergency planning in place,” stated NES on Friday.

On Saturday morning, NES announced the continuation of rolling blackouts after reporting success from Friday’s planned outages.

“The NES electric system deployed yesterday’s rotating outages successfully,” said Jack Baxter, vice president of operations, NES. “This proves that curtailment protects the grid from further damage. While it’s not ideal, we know this measure will help keep the overall power supply flowing.”

As of 5:30 a.m. Saturday, NES reported just over 59,900 customers were without power. To view a map of the current outages, click here.

The TVA says particular locations such as “Cane Ridge, Brick Church Pike and Crutcher Street are experiencing frozen switches and other equipment that prevents smooth power flow.”

Officials say there will be up to 30 NES crews working all day to continue restoring power to the current outages.

