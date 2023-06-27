NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s hot, and it’s about to get hotter.

The News 2 weather team is warning about an Excessive Heat Watch for parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky where it could feel like the triple digits this week.

The questions now are if our power grid is prepared, and what the public can do to stay safe.

In 12 months, the Tennessee Valley Authority has experienced two historic events. Last June, a heat wave pushed TVA’s grid to 31,000 megawatts, a historic number. December’s arctic blast brought rolling blackouts for the first time in TVA’s history, and in the aftermath, changes at TVA.

“We’ve done over 200 activities since Winter Storm Elliott, and this spring we have added another 190. That includes maintenance, ordering spare parts, and ensuring our employees can work out in the heat. It’s all designed to do one thing – keep the power flowing,” said TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler.

Local utilities said the best bet in this heat is to turn up the thermostat around 76 degrees, scale back using appliances, and close the blinds to keep your home cool and keep demand off the grid.

“We’re not anticipating having any issues due to the extreme heat,” said Amy Byers, spokesperson for Middle Tennessee Electric. “I’m not going to say that we are not going to have any power outages at this time; we have power outages every day for things that are outside of our control, but we’ll certainly monitor that.”

Daniel Joranko is the coordinator with the environmental group Climate Nashville, which would like to see TVA move more quickly to a clean energy grid.

“TVA, I believe, has shifted in the last several years. They are taking the carbon transition seriously. We just feel the extreme heat and the other types of things we are going to be facing here in Nashville and across Tennessee. We would like to see that happen as quickly as possible,” said Joranko. “Where we are in Middle Tennessee, the highest risks are these extreme heat days which are extremely dangerous, especially to elderly people.”

TVA’s goal is to add 10,000 megawatts of solar energy by 2035, and be net zero by 2050, but first, this week’s heat warning will test the lessons learned from December’s rolling blackouts.

“At TVA, we have been preparing since winter and in the spring to ensure that we can keep the power flowing,” said Fiedler.

To avoid the shock of a huge electric bill, the utilities recommend signing up for balanced billing so you don’t see the price jump in the winter and summer.