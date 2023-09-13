NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Driving through Tennessee just got a little easier, especially for those with electric vehicles. It’s all thanks to an on-going plan by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and a few partners.

As electric vehicles gain popularity, the TVA is building roughly 80 locations equipped with fast chargers. It’s part of a joint initiative with state and local power companies to build a foundational public charging network.

“The EV revolution is coming, and we just want to be prepared for it when it arrives,” said Scott Fiedler, a spokesperson for TVA. “We want to make life easy for EV owners, and those who are thinking about buying EVs, we want to take the range anxiety out of their travels.”

They’ll be placed in seven states. In our region, the chargers will be located every 25 miles from each other by 2026. Those stations will be located in Clarksville, Paris, Martin, Brownsville, Bristol, Leoma, Hohenwald, and Bean Station.

“Our region is number one in EV manufacturing and battery manufacturing, so we are the nations epicenter for electric vehicle technology and we want to be on the front end at TVA,” said Fiedler.

On Wednesday, the agency announced the 13th site is now online in Paris. Four EV chargers were installed at Exit 11 in Clarksville this summer as well. All of the stations were strategically placed.

“They’re on major highways, major interstates, and both in rural and in urban areas, because we can’t forget that rural locations need charging too,” said Fiedler.

According to TVA, the goal is to get 200,000 electric vehicles out on Tennessee roadways by 2028, which makes prepping for the infrastructure to support it a high priority.

“When these vehicles start rolling off the assembly line, they can go into a TVA and a local power company charging station and plug right on in,” said Fiedler.