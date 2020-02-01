TVA asking for help identifying family of cemeteries at Gallatin plant

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A federal utility is proposing to relocate 40-50 cemeteries at the Gallatin Fossil Plant property in order to expand coal ash storage.

The Tennessee Valley Authority says the cemeteries were there when the utility bought the land in the 1950s. Their proposal is to expand the fossil plant to make room for a coal ash landfill.

“This is part of an overall plan to move to a more secure location all the coal ash that we have in Gallatin fossil plant since the 1970’s – so it’s a good move for the environment and we think it’s the best option for the Gallatin fossil plants,” said Scott Brooks, TVA spokesperson.

Currently, they’ve only made contact with some family members of the gravesites.

“We’re trying to identify everyone we can to make sure that we’re working with family members and loved ones before we take this step ,” said Brooks. “And again it’s a proposal at this point.”

If you have any information about the cemeteries on the plant, call (865) 632-2911 or email tvainfo@tva.gov.

To make a comment regarding the expansion proposal click here.