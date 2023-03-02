FORT CAMPBELL, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a battle they often never see coming. In a letter to lawmakers, the Pentagon revealed the hard truth about America’s fentanyl crisis, which is now infiltrating the military.

“We’ve got to turn off the supply,” said Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri).

More than half of all fatal overdoses in the military are connected to fentanyl. The report from the Pentagon also included overdoses at Fort Campbell, where the department revealed 18 overdoses occurred there between 2017-2021.

“Any of those kinds of numbers whether they are in the civilian world, or whether they are in the military world, are concerning,” said Eden Murrie, CEO of Operation Stand Down.

Operation Stand Down is located throughout Tennessee, including its Clarksville campus, located near Fort Campbell. The organization works strictly with Veterans, but so often they are helping people find resources stemming from the after-effects of their service.

Data shows the majority of fatal drug overdoses are accidental. The second cause is linked to suicide.

“Any kind of addiction can lead you down a path, unfortunately, of thinking of taking your own life. We don’t want that to happen,” Murrie explained.

In a letter to Senators, the Pentagon explained, “drug abuse has a substantial impact on the degradation of total force readiness, not to mention the irrevocable impact on service members and their families.”

In 2017, fentanyl was involved in 36% of fatal overdoses. That number rose to 88%, in 2021.

“We need to secure the border and stop the entry of fentanyl across the border, into every state and locality across our border,” said Senator Hawley.

The majority of fentanyl has been coming into the United States through cartels. According to the DEA, only 5%-10% of it is seized which is causing lawmakers to urge Congress to step in with more tools to help.

“We have the technology capacity to inspect every vehicle now, but we haven’t yet invested at a level that allows us to do that,” said Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia).

Department of Defense officials sent News 2 the following statement, in response to the increase in drug overdoses within the military: