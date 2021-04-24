Turn in prescription pills in Middle Tennessee during Drug Take-Back Day

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Walmart in Jamestown was just one of several locations where law enforcement encouraged people to stop by and turn in their unwanted prescription pills.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Cookeville District helped the Eighth Judicial District during the event from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

(Courtesy: THP Cookeville)

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting its 20th nationwide event to help prevent pill abuse and theft. They’re encouraging people to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

There were several different collection sites in the Nashville area including, West End Middle School, Tristar Skyline Hospital, and the Belle Meade Police Department.

The DEA said Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,200 sites last Fall.