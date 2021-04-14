Turkey killed, dumped in Rutherford County creek

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 20 turkeys were found killed and dumped into a creek in Rutherford County.

The birds were allegedly found with their breasts cut out. Sources tell News 2 the TWRA is investigating the incident.

Earlier this week, the TWRA announced a $1,000 reward after two turkeys were found illegally dumped in Hardeman County. It’s not clear if the two incidents are related.

Turkey hunting season officially kicked off in Tennessee on April 3.