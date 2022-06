Tullahoma Police are searching for information on a person of interest in an ongoing investigation from April. (Courtesy: Tullahoma Police Department)

TULLAHOMA Tenn. (WKRN) – Tullahoma Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

The person of interest wanted by Tullahoma Police drove this white vehicle. (Courtesy: Tullahoma Police Department)

They said the person shown in surveillance footage has been identified as a person of interest in an incident stemming from April.

Anyone who may know the person in the footage is asked to contact Tullahoma Det. Karl Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 ext. 112 or via email at kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov.