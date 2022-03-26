TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Tullahoma are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy with autism.

The police department says Logan Adams has autism, but is verbal. He was last seen Saturday at his home on Inglewood Drive at around 1:42 p.m. Adams is believed to be wearing an orange shirt and red pajama pants; he may also possibly be wearing a black jacket with black shoes.

Adams stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

He is believed to be riding his bicycle which is described as a beach cruiser style green bike with a pink horn.

Anyone who sees Adams is asked to call the Tullahoma Police Department at 931-455-0530.