TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tullahoma police are investigating multiple threats made against Tullahoma High School, according to law enforcement.

Early Thursday morning, Tullahoma City Schools officials announced the emergence of a potential threat made against the annual rivalry football game between Tullahoma High School and Coffee County Central High School – the Coffee Pot – and that law enforcement was investigating.

“Currently, this is a joint investigation with Tullahoma Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Manchester City Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Department,” the school said in its announcement posted to social media.

According to Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams, the department was forwarded social media messages indicating a threat against the school but could not release further information as to the nature of the threat.

Further, the district said it was working with law enforcement to determine the credibility of the threat, and anyone with any information should contact Det. Johnny Gore with TPD at 931-455-0530.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, school officials announced there would be a larger law enforcement presence at the Coffee Pot, scheduled for Friday night at Tullahoma High School.

“TCS is thankful for our law enforcement partners who help keep us safe,” the school system said.

This is the second threat in a week made against Tullahoma High School, as TPD is also investigating a bomb threat made against the school two days ago.

Williams said his department was notified of a potential bomb threat at THS Tuesday. The police chief said the school was evacuated per safety protocols, and TPD brought in an explosives-sniffing K-9 unit to do a sweep of the building. The K-9 did not alert to the presence of any explosives, Williams said, and further security sweeps of the exterior and interior of the school yielded nothing out of place.

The two threats against Tullahoma come in the week following another threat made against Coffee County Schools.

According to Sheriff Chad Partin, deputies were made aware Sunday, Aug. 21, of social media threats made on Twitter alleging a school shooting. Sheriff’s deputies notified the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and then the FBI of the threat for assistance.

Investigators were able to identify a 16-year-old Decherd resident as the individual responsible for making the threat. That juvenile reportedly confessed to making the threat, Partin said, and was taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Juvenile Holding.

“We want to assure the citizens of this county that when we receive something like this, we’re going to take it serious,” the sheriff said in a video release on the issue.

He also implored parents to “take responsibility of your kids.”

“We’re not going to take this lightly,” Partin said. “Please be aware of what’s going on. Please be aware of what your kids are doing on these phones and on these apps. The parents are going to be the ones who are going to pay the price on this one.”