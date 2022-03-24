TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee high school was put on lockdown Thursday after authorities were alerted to a potential threat.

It happened Thursday afternoon at Tullahoma High School.

After the Tullahoma Police Department received the call regarding a potential threat, authorities from Tullahoma PD, Coffee County Police officers and school administration began investigating.

Shortly after, the school began lockdown procedures, but school officials soon decided it was best to evacuate the building to the football field.

Class was dismissed early at 1:45 p.m. All after-school activities were canceled for the day, also.

School administrators plan to provide another update later Thursday evening.